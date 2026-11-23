"By the Head of State's executive order, Aibek Sydykov has been appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Akorda statement reads.

Aibek Sydykov was born on October 29, 1983, in Almaty. He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He began his career in 2006 as a tour guide at the Museum of the History of Almaty.

From 2007 to 2015, Sydykov worked as a scientific researcher, deputy director, and director of the Museum of the History of Almaty.

He headed the Almaty Museum Association from 2015 to 2016.

Between 2016 and 2022, Aibek Sydykov served as head of the museum department and deputy director of the State Museum Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures. From 2022 to 2025, he was deputy director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In January 2025, he was appointed Vice Minister of Culture and Information.

Earlier, on September 24, 2026, the Head of State appointed Almas Issakov as Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, following his tenure as Chief of Staff there.