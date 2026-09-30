Tokayev, Siemens Vice President Ulbricht discuss energy modernization and Kazakhstan's digitalization

The President emphasized that Siemens is a very important partner for Kazakhstan, as the company’s key areas of activity – industrial digitalization, electrification, mobility and smart infrastructure – closely align with Kazakhstan’s modernization priorities.

The Head of State outlined the systemic measures being taken to digitally transform the real sectors of the economy. In this context, he welcomed the joint project between Siemens and Kazakhstan’s Silk Road Electronics to modernize equipment at the Qarmet metallurgical plant.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is interested not only in acquiring advanced equipment but also in establishing manufacturing, engineering and service capabilities. In particular, Siemens’ expertise and technological innovations could contribute to the modernization of Kazakhstan’s energy and utilities sectors, as well as to improving environmental monitoring.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting also highlighted significant potential for expanding cooperation with Siemens Healthineers in medical technologies.

In turn, Bernd Ulbricht thanked the Head of State for supporting the corporation’s initiatives. According to him, during its 30 years of presence in the Kazakh market, Siemens has participated in the successful implementation of a number of industrial projects.

The Siemens AG Vice President reaffirmed the company’s interest in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest. He noted that Siemens can offer technological solutions for modernizing power grids, digitalization, automation and water supply, and is also ready to participate in developing data center infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Siemens agreed to foster cooperation in digital transformation, including with the use of the Siemens Xcelerator platform and industrial AI solutions.