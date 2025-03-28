Tokayev sets tasks to Almaty’s Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev

During the meeting on Friday, President Tokayev was briefed about the preliminary results of social and economic development of Almaty for January-February 2025 as well as the development prospects.

Dossayev said that Almaty's short-term economic indicator accelerated to 7% over the reporting period, noting that a 6.4% growth in gross regional product is expected by the end of 2025.

According to him, 33 new investment projects worth over 450 billion tenge will be launched by the yearend, as total investments in the city are set to hit 2.2 trillion tenge, a 10% on-year increase.

As Dossayev said, the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign lunched upon the Kazakh President’s initiative in a bid to form a culture of careful treatment of the environment is being ‘effectively implemented’.

President Tokayev was also briefed about the implementation of his tasks aimed at improving the city’s ecological situation, transiting to sustainable transport by the end of this year as well as implementing projects to form Almaty’s transport framework.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to place special attention to environmental issues, engineering and social infrastructure upgrade, enhance street lightning by the yearend as well as implement his instructions relating to sustainable development of the city.

