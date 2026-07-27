Tokayev sets tasks for Ulytau region’s sustainable growth

The Head of State was reported on the region’s socio-economic development and plans for the near future.

President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev was briefed on infrastructure development in the region, investment attraction, strengthening of industrial capacity, modernization of engineering networks, and the delivery of quality social services to the population.

The President was also presented a number of priority projects.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Tokayev assigned Ulytau region’s Governor with a number of tasks aimed at ensuring the region’s sustainable development, increasing its investment attractiveness and improving people’s well-being.

As written before, Governor Bolat Akchulakov reported to the President on Atyrau region's socio-economic development.