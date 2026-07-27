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    Governor Akchulakov reports to President on Atyrau region's socio-economic development

    12:59, 27 July 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Governor of Atyrau region, Bolat Akchulakov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Governor Akchulakov reports to President on Atyrau region's socio-economic development
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Akchulakov briefed the Head of State on the current socio-economic situation in the region and outlined priority tasks for the near future.

    Tokayev was informed about major investment projects, petrochemical sector development, construction of social and engineering infrastructure.

    Special attention was given to diversifying the economy, modernizing engineering networks, improving transport infrastructure, addressing ecological issues, and advancing projects requiring state support.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, Akchulakov was set a number of tasks to further ensure sustainable socio-economic development of Atyrau region and improve people’s well-being. 

    Earlier, President Tokayev congratulated  Andy Burnham on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Atyrau region Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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