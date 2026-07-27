Governor Akchulakov reports to President on Atyrau region's socio-economic development

Akchulakov briefed the Head of State on the current socio-economic situation in the region and outlined priority tasks for the near future.

Tokayev was informed about major investment projects, petrochemical sector development, construction of social and engineering infrastructure.

Special attention was given to diversifying the economy, modernizing engineering networks, improving transport infrastructure, addressing ecological issues, and advancing projects requiring state support.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Akchulakov was set a number of tasks to further ensure sustainable socio-economic development of Atyrau region and improve people’s well-being.

Earlier, President Tokayev congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.