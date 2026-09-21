Tokayev sends Independence Day greetings to Armenian president, PM

Tokayev highlighted the historical significance of the anniversary, describing it as a symbol of the Armenian people’s national unity and constructive spirit. He also noted Armenia’s standing in the international arena.

The Kazakh president expressed confidence that interstate cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Armenia would continue to strengthen.

I note the successful development of Kazakhstani-Armenian cooperation, which through our joint efforts is being filled with practical content and fully reflects the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership between our countries. I reaffirm Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to strengthening multifaceted interstate ties, Tokayev said in the messages.

Tokayev wished Armenia’s leadership continued success in their state activities and the Armenian people well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tokayev extended congratulations to Putin on State Duma election results.