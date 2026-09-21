Tokayev extends congratulations to Putin on State Duma election results

In a congratulatory message, Tokayev described the elections as an important event in Russia’s social and political life. He said the results demonstrated broad support for Putin’s strategic course aimed at protecting Russia’s long-term national interests.

There is no doubt that the elected members of the State Duma will take effective measures and adopt decisions aimed at improving the well-being of citizens and strengthening Russia’s potential as a global power, Tokayev said in the message.

The Kazakh president also highlighted interparliamentary cooperation as an important part of the allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Tokayev expressed confidence that deputies of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay and Russian parliamentarians would continue their active joint efforts to further develop multifaceted cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The President of Kazakhstan wished Vladimir Putin continued success in his state activities for the prosperity of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had been briefed on Astana urban development, Taza Qazaqstan results.