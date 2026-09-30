Kazakhstan, Aurubis explore new copper deep-processing projects

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects in Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical sector

The Head of State noted that Germany is one of Kazakhstan’s key economic and technological partners in Europe.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan’s industrial sector faces the task of moving from a raw-materials-based model towards deeper metal processing, the introduction of innovative technologies and the production of high value-added goods.

Photo credit: Akorda

Among the priority areas of bilateral cooperation were the comprehensive processing of complex copper-containing raw materials, the extraction of associated metals, recycling, as well as the localization of production of subsequent remanufacturing.

Special attention was paid to the cooperation between the national company Tau-Ken Samruk and Aurubis in processing copper scrap and man-made mineral formations on the territory of Kazakhstan.

The parties also discussed the possibility of developing a joint action plan to implement promising projects in this area.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Siemens Vice President Ulbricht discussed energy modernization and Kazakhstan's digitalization issues.