Tokayev says Zhambyl region draws nearly KZT600bn in investments this year

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he just familiarized with the plan for the development of the region and visited several facilities. The Head of State said: “Overall, extensive work is being carried out, but it must be continued without reducing the current pace.”

This year, around 600 billion tenge of investment have been attracted. Over 63,000 new jobs have been created. Up to 280 populated areas have been provided with access to piped natural gas. Over the three years, 37 schools, which will enroll around 13,000 children, have been built. 41 healthcare facilities have been commissioned. Up to 50 sports and cultural centers have been constructed. There are other achievements. Strong regions are the foundation of a strong state, stated Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported as part of a working visit to Zhambyl region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the tempered glass production facility Dala Glass.