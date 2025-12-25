EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev meets employees of tempered glass production plant in Zhambyl region

    15:42, 25 December 2025

    As part of a working visit to Zhambyl region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the tempered glass production facility Dala Glass, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev meets employees of tempered glass production plant in Zhetysu
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The facility, launched in this summer with investments worth 1 billion tenge, is expected to produce 500,000 square meters of tempered glass per year.

    Tokayev meets employees of tempered glass production plant in Zhetysu
    Photo credit: Akorda

    At present, the plant provides employment to 50 people. In a talk with the plant’s employees, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished them success.

    Tokayev meets employees of tempered glass production plant in Zhetysu
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev meets employees of tempered glass production plant in Zhetysu
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Head of State tours the Taraz small industrial zone. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Zhambyl region Investments Manufacturing
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All