Tokayev meets employees of tempered glass production plant in Zhambyl region
15:42, 25 December 2025
As part of a working visit to Zhambyl region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the tempered glass production facility Dala Glass, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The facility, launched in this summer with investments worth 1 billion tenge, is expected to produce 500,000 square meters of tempered glass per year.
At present, the plant provides employment to 50 people. In a talk with the plant’s employees, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished them success.
