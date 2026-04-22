Tokayev says water volume in North Aral Sea rises to 23.5 cubic kilometers

The Kazakh leader highlighted that this growth has positively impacted the fishing industry and improved the overall socio-economic conditions in the Aral region. A unique natural and scientific site - the Aral geopark - has also been established to support sustainable development and preserve the environmental and historical heritage of the Aral Sea. Efforts are underway to include it in UNESCO’s Global Geoparks Network.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan’s chairmanship has focused on improving the effectiveness of the Fund and thanked partner countries for their support and constructive interaction. However, the president warned that environmental threats in the Aral Sea basin are still growing faster than the measures taken to address them.

The region’s climate has significantly changed: summer temperatures have risen by 2-2.5 degrees Celsius, drought conditions have intensified, winters have become colder, and rainfall has sharply decreased within a 100-kilometer radius. Dust storms are becoming more frequent and severe. Tens of millions of tons of salt, sand, and chemicals from the Aralkum desert are carried into the atmosphere each year - reaching even distant regions of the world, for example, the Arctic Ocean, and have a negative impact on soils, ecosystems, and human health far beyond the region, said the Kazakh leader.

President Tokayev said there are also concerns about the impact of these pollutants on the glaciers of the Tien Shan and Pamir mountains. According to the World Meteorological Organization, the last hydrological year was among the worst for glaciers since 1950. Their rapid decline poses a serious threat to regional water security.

At the same time, water consumption continues to rise, with over 80 percent used in agriculture, while inefficiencies in irrigation systems remain high, he added.

Tokayev stressed the need for coordinated, long-term solutions and called for stronger regional cooperation to address these challenges and ensure a sustainable future.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the WHO develop a roadmap to improve the well-being in the Aral Sea region.