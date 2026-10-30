Tokayev says violations of agreements signed within OTS are unacceptable

“In recent years, the scope of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has expanded significantly, covering as many as 60 different areas. At the same time, it is evident that some of its functions overlap. Therefore, we need to identify the key areas of our joint work and, more broadly, structure the tasks and priorities before us,” said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev also stressed that violations of agreements signed at the highest level within the Organization were unacceptable.

Tokayev further emphasized the need to establish a Council of Permanent Representatives under the OTS.

Recalling his statement at the high-level meeting in Turkistan in May this year, he reiterated that the Organization of Turkic States was not a military alliance and should never become one.

“This is Kazakhstan’s position,” Tokayev said.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of consolidating efforts to ensure the achievement of shared goals.

“I am confident that today’s meeting will give a fresh impetus to the OTS’ activity and will contribute to further strengthening our interaction. In this regard, I would like to particularly highlight Azerbaijan’s invaluable contribution to enhancing the Organization’s standing during its chairmanship, which began last year. I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani side. The chairmanship is now passing to Türkiye. I am confident that new initiatives will be implemented within the Organization in the coming period. I would also like to thank Mr. Kubanychbek Omuraliev for his work and wish success to the new Secretary-General, Mirokhid Azimov. Once again, I express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Türkiye for hosting the summit at a high level. May the unity of the Turkic peoples grow stronger!” he concluded.

Earlier, Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to share its experience in digitalization and artificial intelligence with brotherly Turkic countries if needed.