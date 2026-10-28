Tokayev says Türkiye among Kazakhstan’s five largest trading partners

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the meeting as deeply symbolic, as it was being held on the eve of the Republic Day of Türkiye, and congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the brotherly Turkish people on this significant national holiday.

“Under your wise leadership, Türkiye is successfully implementing large-scale reforms. The country is developing dynamically, pursuing political and economic modernization. Türkiye’s position on the international stage continues to grow stronger year by year. You are recognized as one of the world’s most influential leaders. Your principled and resolute political course, as well as your tireless efforts to uphold peace and justice, have earned global recognition. I am confident that the standing of the Turkish people will continue to grow. Kazakhstan unwaveringly supports Türkiye and sincerely rejoices in all the achievements of the brotherly Turkish people,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that he attaches particular importance to expanding cooperation with Türkiye.

“Relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye have deep historical roots. We are united by our shared history and language, as well as similar traditions. Political interaction between our states rests on a solid foundation of mutual trust and enduring friendship. There are no contradictions or disagreements between us. Our countries consistently support each other both bilaterally and within international organizations. Trade and economic ties continue to expand steadily. Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan’s five largest trading partners. Furthermore, Türkiye ranks among the ten largest investors in our country, having made substantial investments in Kazakhstan’s economy. Many major Turkish companies operate successfully in Kazakhstan. We stand ready to provide comprehensive support to our Turkish partners and create favorable conditions for their businesses,” the Head of State said.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s state visit to Kazakhstan in May this year was highly productive and resulted in a number of important agreements. The sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries was held. Major projects were launched in trade and economic cooperation, investment, and cultural and humanitarian affairs. Kazakhstan-Türkiye relations have reached the level of eternal friendship and enhanced strategic partnership.

“The steady development of our bilateral partnership serves our common interests. Tomorrow, we will attend the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States together. The COP31 Climate Summit will be held in Antalya in the near future, and I intend to participate. These events will undoubtedly give fresh impetus to strengthening our bilateral and multifaceted ties,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

In turn, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the Head of State and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan on the recent Republic Day.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Turkish President noted that a presentation of the book The Phenomenon of a Qurultay, dedicated to the history of Kazakh statehood, had recently been held in Ankara. In addition, the book Nauryz – A Common Heritage of the Turkic World, which comprehensively explores the history and significance of the holiday, has been translated into Kazakh.

“During my visit to Astana in May this year, we signed a number of important documents, including the Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Enhanced Strategic Partnership. We intend to reinforce our cooperation with practical steps at the next meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council. We aim to increase bilateral trade to 15 billion US dollars and intensify the investment dimension of our relations,” the Turkish president said.

During the talks, the two sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and the defense industry, as well as ways to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had held restricted-format talks.