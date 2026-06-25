Tokayev says traditional media is still important in digital era

According to the Kazakh president, the media industry was among the first to deal with the challenges of the digital age. The transformation of the information market has brought news portals, social media, and messengers to the forefront, while print media and analog television have lost their former monopoly, he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the premature nature of predicting the demise of classical media.

We see traditional newspapers and television channels successfully evolving, developing in accordance with the demands of the times, mastering new formats, and creating innovative multimedia platforms, said the president.

The Kazakh leader believes traditional media's greatest assets are high-quality analytics, exclusive reviews, and expert presentation of information. In the context of information noise and the rapid spread of content, the value of professional journalism, as the President noted, is only growing.

The president said he is assured that traditional media will not lose their role as a trusted source of information and a crucial benchmark for society in the foreseeable future.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also announced that the VIII session of the Parliament will soon conclude its work. The president will attend a joint session of the chambers, where he will review the results of the work done during this historic period and outline the key goals and objectives for the new stage of the country's development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated journalists and media professionals on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day.