Tokayev says social reform must be thoroughly analysed

"State support should be provided only to those who really need it. This is one of the key tasks facing the Government. There are a number of pressing issues in this area, and the Government is preparing its proposals and solutions,” he said.

Tokayev emphasised that every reform must be thoroughly analysed and comprehensively studied, with full consideration given to citizens’ circumstances.

He instructed the Government to carefully assess the proposed approaches to social assistance in advance and verify the performance of the relevant information systems.

Tokayev said that the best approach would be to launch such initiatives on a pilot basis and scale them up only after their effectiveness had been confirmed.

"Ultimately, a social state is not about making citizens dependent on social benefits, but, first of all, about improving the quality of life and well-being of the population," he concluded.

Earlier, the Head of State called for accelerated construction of new healthcare facilities.