Tokayev says Kazakhstan’s GDP grew 29% over seven years

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s citizens have not only witnessed the reforms carried out in the country but are also beginning to experience their results.

Over the past seven years, GDP has grown by 29 percent and reached 306 billion US dollars. The volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves and the assets of the National Fund has exceeded 138 billion US dollars. During this period, more than 162 billion US dollars in investment was attracted to our country. The share of small and medium-sized businesses in the economy has exceeded 40 percent, Tokayev said.

The president also highlighted developments in housing and education. More than 20 million square meters of housing are now being built annually across Kazakhstan.

Since 2019, 1,342 schools with capacity for more than one million students have been constructed, according to Tokayev.

Average life expectancy in Kazakhstan has reached 76 years, he added.

The president further noted that more than 1,200 healthcare facilities have been opened, while over 35,000 kilometers of roads have been constructed or renovated.

All of this represents record indicators in the history of our country. Thanks to active efforts, Kazakhstan has entered the group of the 40 most competitive countries in the world, Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council) started its work.