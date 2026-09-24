Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi starts its work

The Head of State said, this historic moment will remain in the memory forever. In just one year, Kazakhstan implemented transformative reforms that directly affect the destiny of the nation.

He emphasized within a short period, Kazakhstan successfully carried out large-scale reforms.

The Head of State recalled that a year earlier, in his State of the Nation Address, he had proposed creating a unicameral Parliament. Following public consultations, the framework for constitutional reform was developed.

He reminded on March 15, a new Constitution was approved through a nationwide referendum. Subsequently, the country held its first elections to the new legislative body, the Qurultay.

The President highlighted this important historic event attracted tremendous interest from the international community. In today’s unstable global environment, the adoption of a new Constitution is an extremely rare occurrence in world practice. Prominent politicians and experts unanimously describe this step as a unique political event, praising it as a vivid demonstration of determination and a constructive approach.

The Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi is the country’s highest consultative body and consists of 126 members, each serving a four-year term. It is vested with the right of legislative initiative and may propose holding a nationwide referendum.

On September 22, President Tokayev approved the 126-member composition of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.

Yerlan Koshanov was elected Chairman of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.

It was earlier reported, the first session of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), the country’s highest consultative body, is being held at the Palace of Independence in Astana with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.