Tokayev says Kazakhstan views Switzerland as key political and economic partner in Europe

During talks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the visit from Swiss Vice President Guy Parmelin opens up good opportunities for giving new impetus to the bilateral agenda.

The Head of State stated Kazakhstan views Switzerland as a key political and economic partner in Europe and one of the major investors in the country’s economy, with 35.8 billion US dollars in investments since 2005. The President said nearly 400 Swiss companies and joint enterprises operate in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the political dialogue between Astana and Bern is developing at different levels based on an open and constructive atmosphere.

Photo credit: Akorda

Highlighting the dynamic economic cooperation, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan and Switzerland effectively interact in areas such as energy, mining, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, pharmacy, finance, and new technologies.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Guy Parmelin expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and commended the dynamics of bilateral cooperation.

He reiterated Switzerland’s commitment to continuous political dialogue, expanding investment projects, and promoting joint initiatives across key economic sectors.

Photo credit: Akorda

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan-Switzerland trade hits 1.1 billion US dollars.