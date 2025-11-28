Kazakhstan-Switzerland trade hits $1.1bn

Zhumangarin said that Switzerland remains one of the leading investors in Kazak’stan's economy. Swiss companies are successfully working in energy, machine-building, food, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as in a number of technological areas.

In January-September 2025, trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.1 billion, he noted.

He highlighted that Kazakhstan is keen on expanding the presence of Swiss business in machine-building, pharmaceutics, medicine and biotechnologies, digitalization, transport-logistics infrastructure, and renewable energy sources.

The Vice Prime Minister underscored that Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for foreign investors.

One of important Kazakh-Swiss cooperation projects, he said, is the localization of Stadler-Kazakhstan passenger coaches production in Astana. The sides agreed on supply of 557 high-technological carriages, with the first batch expected by the end of the year.

Serik Zhumangarin pointed out Kazakhstan’s interest in Switzerland’s experience, namely, Lugano smart-city, digital currency development, and blockchain technology application.

“Today, Kazakhstan is a ready platform for the formation of industrial clusters. We are open for the creation of consortiums and deepening of technological cooperation,” he stressed.

Following the event, the parties signed several documents and agreements aimed at the development of cooperation and strengthening trade-economic relations in various spheres of interaction.

The Kazakhstan-Switzerland Business Council is a coordination and consultative structure established in 2012 to develop cooperation between the two countries’ business communities.

Its activity is aimed at strengthening trade and investment interaction, maintaining direct contacts and exchanging information between business entities of Kazakhstan and Switzerland, eliminating barriers in trade and economic cooperation, and preparing recommendations for improving conditions for doing business.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Vice President of the Federal Council, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER), Guy Parmelin, discussed the strong and evolving partnership between the two countries, highlighting economic, scientific, and digital cooperation.