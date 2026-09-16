Kazakhstan puts forward regional initiative with S. Korea to train ai specialists

President Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in studying South Korea’s experience in developing hydrogen energy. According to the president, several joint initiatives are being considered in this area, including the Green Energy Complex project in East Kazakhstan region.

I believe it is important to move toward the practical implementation of pilot projects for the production and use of clean hydrogen. At the same time, coal continues to play an important role in Kazakhstan’s energy security. The country has around 33 billion tons of coal reserves, while coal-fired power generation accounts for more than 60 percent of electricity production, stated Tokayev.

He emphasized that introducing advanced “clean coal” technologies is therefore a key priority and invited Korean companies, including Doosan, KEPCO E&C and Midland Power, to participate in joint projects to modernize coal-fired power generation and introduce emissions-management technologies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech, placed particular attention to cooperation in digitalization and artificial intelligence.

South Korea is one of the leaders of the global technological race. Kazakhstan has also become an active participant in digital transformation, Tokayev said.

He highlighted several developments in Kazakhstan’s digital and AI sector, including the opening of the international Alem.ai center in Astana, the launch of supercomputers and the establishment of a specialized artificial intelligence university.

"Kazakhstan is also implementing a number of joint initiatives with South Korea. These include the opening of Woosong University in Turkistan and the establishment of an AI Institute in Kyzylorda in cooperation with SeoulTech."

Tokayev described the planned opening of a branch of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Alatau City as a breakthrough project in bilateral cooperation.

He also noted that the AI SilkNet predictive analytics and foresight center, established jointly with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, began operations this year.

Tokayev proposed bringing together scientific institutions, universities and technology companies from Kazakhstan and South Korea under the center’s umbrella.

Kazakhstan is ready to leverage the potential of the Alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence to implement joint initiatives, he said.

The Kazakh president also proposed launching the AI Talent regional program in partnership with South Korea to train artificial intelligence specialists for Central Asian countries.

This will make it possible to create a new technological space that stimulates economic growth and scientific progress, Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had taken part in the inaugural Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.