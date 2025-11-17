Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Estonian President Alar Karis at Akorda

This marks the first state visit of Estonian President Alar Karis to Astana.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Guard of Honor lined up at Akorda in honor of the visit from the high-ranking guest.

Photo credit: Akorda

As the Presidential Orchestra ended playing the anthems of both countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alar Karis walked down a carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Upon completion of the ceremony, the two left for narrow-format talks.

Photo credit: Akorda

It is worth noting that Estonian President Alar Karis leads a delegation of 40 business people, as well as the Council of University Rectors and heads of a number of higher education facilities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency released an analytical overview to examine the development and future trajectory of relations between the two countries.