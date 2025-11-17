Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Estonian President Alar Karis at Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed visiting Estonian President Alar Karis at the Presidential Palace Akorda, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
This marks the first state visit of Estonian President Alar Karis to Astana.
The Guard of Honor lined up at Akorda in honor of the visit from the high-ranking guest.
As the Presidential Orchestra ended playing the anthems of both countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alar Karis walked down a carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan.
Upon completion of the ceremony, the two left for narrow-format talks.
It is worth noting that Estonian President Alar Karis leads a delegation of 40 business people, as well as the Council of University Rectors and heads of a number of higher education facilities.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency released an analytical overview to examine the development and future trajectory of relations between the two countries.