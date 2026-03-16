Tokayev says Kazakhstan made historic choice in favor of new Constitution

Today we have witnessed a truly historic event for our country. The citizens of Kazakhstan took part in the referendum and supported the constitutional reform. They cast their votes for the future of our homeland. The exit poll results have just been published, according to which it can be confidently stated that Kazakhstan has made its historic choice in favor of a new Constitution, stated the Kazakh president.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: “Thus, through this vote, the people have determined the further course of history and the destiny of Kazakhstan.”

The Kazakh president added the will of the people will forever remain in world history because it has become a true symbol of the patriotism inherent in the people of the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with representatives of youth organizations who actively participated in the campaigning during the national referendum at the Kazmedia Center.