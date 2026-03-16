Kazakhstan to mark March 15 as Constitution Day

Addressing those present, the Kazakh president stressed the significance of the historic referendum day and expressed his gratitude to the young people.

Photo credit: Akorda

Undoubtedly, this day will forever remain in the history of the country. From now on, March 15 will be celebrated as Constitution Day - the main document of our state. I have studied the constitutions of many countries and can say with confidence that our Basic Law ranks among the most progressive, said the president.

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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that the new Constitution is primarily oriented toward youth. According to him, the Basic Law now includes such important concepts as volunteering, science, innovation, and artificial intelligence.

A large-scale campaigning effort was carried out. We still have a lot of work ahead of us. Parliamentary elections will be held in the summer, and we must conduct them united as one nation. I believe this should become a parliament of youth, stated Tokayev.

During the meeting, speeches were delivered by the chairperson of the Zhastar Rukhy Youth Organization, Akerke Iskendirova; entrepreneur and representative of the creative industry Kamil Bairamov; and activists Yerzhan Khamitov and Nurbol Serikbay.

Photo credit: Akorda

Young activists reported that over the course of a month, around 5,000 different events, involving more than 1.5 million citizens, had been organized. They also expressed full support for all the reforms being implemented in the country at the initiative of the president.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the exit poll results from Kazakhstan’s nationwide referendum on the new Constitution have been released.