EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends International Forum of Strategic Partners

    12:09, 31 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is participating in II International Forum of Strategic Partners titled “Kazakhstan is a territory of academic knowledge” held in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends International Forum of Strategic Partners
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The event brought together heads of leading foreign universities and representatives of international rating and accrediting agencies.

    In particular, participants include Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), MGIMO, Beijing Language and Culture University, Cardiff University, Woosong University, MEPhI, Minerva University, and so on.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends International Forum of Strategic Partners
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends International Forum of Strategic Partners
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends International Forum of Strategic Partners
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends International Forum of Strategic Partners
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, attended the Open Table Tennis Cup of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Events Universities
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All