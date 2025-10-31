Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends International Forum of Strategic Partners
12:09, 31 October 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is participating in II International Forum of Strategic Partners titled “Kazakhstan is a territory of academic knowledge” held in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.
The event brought together heads of leading foreign universities and representatives of international rating and accrediting agencies.
In particular, participants include Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), MGIMO, Beijing Language and Culture University, Cardiff University, Woosong University, MEPhI, Minerva University, and so on.
