Tokayev says Iranian archives preserve records of Kazakh people’s courageousness

Iran is a nation with a strong international profile and is our reliable partner in the Middle East. Our peoples share intertwined histories, common traditions and culture. I have a number of historical records. For example, the Great Silk Road passed through the modern-day territories of Kazakhstan and Iran, contributing to technology diffusion and the spread of religions, as well as deepening of cultural and spiritual ties, said the Kazakh President.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also brought up some historical facts.

Iranian archives preserve records of the Kazakh khanate and the fact that Kazakhs are courageous people. Tauke Khan and Soltan Hoseyn were really bonded. Historical records indicate meetings between representatives of the two nations in Moscow, as well as the fact that an Iranian ambassador traveled to the Kazakh steppes. Abul Khair Khan sent an ambassador to Nader Shah, conveying his intention to build ties. The Taikazan located in the mausoleum of Ahmed Yasawi was made by an Iranian master, stated President Tokayev.

