Tokayev says GDP per capita exceeded $15,000

“Since 2019, our economy has grown by around 30%. GDP per capita has exceeded $15,000. Under the National Fund for Children program, $2.5 billion has been transferred to the accounts of seven million children.

Last year, more than 20 million square meters of housing were commissioned, an unprecedented figure. Life expectancy has approached 76 years. According to the World Bank, Kazakhstan leads the region in this indicator.

“Our top priority is to strengthen the national economy. We have entered the ranks of the world’s most influential countries, taking 34th place. Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product is approaching $350 billion, placing us second among the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries,” Tokayev said.