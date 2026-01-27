Tokayev says constitutional reform will positively boost Kazakhstan’s development

The Head of State was briefed on the outcomes of the Constitutional Commission meeting held on January 26. Azimova said that to ensure transparency the Commission provides live streams of all meetings in the media space, including via the dedicated channel on Telegram.

The Commission’s chair said an extensive public debate on the constitutional reform took place throughout six months. Over 2,000 initiative proposals from citizens, legal scholars, experts, lawyers, political parties, NGOs, professional and business communities were received via electronic platforms.

It was noted that new editions of the preamble, a number of articles and sections of the Constitution were developed and reviewed at the previous meetings of the Commission.

Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the upcoming constitutional reform will positively boost the development of the country, while hailing the Commission’s activity as a crucial step in the constitutional reform process.

