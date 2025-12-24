Tokayev says Astana’s gross regional product expected to rise up to $34bn in 2025

The Kazakh president said that during 11 months, Astana’s short-term economic indicator stood at 118.6%. The city leads the nation in investment, construction, and SME development.

The volume of housing construction is on track to reach around 5 million square meters by the yearend, accounting for around a quarter of the total housing construction volume nationwide and several times higher than in capitals of the neighboring Central Asian countries, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State noted the capital’s manufacturing output was 2.8 trillion tenge, rising by 7.2% or around 6 billion US dollars, in 11 months of this year.

Tokayev said the volume of trade exceeded 10.8 trillion tenge, up 8.4% or around 22.5 billion US dollars in the reporting period. The city collected 4.3 trillion tenge in taxes, he added.

In 2024, Astana’s gross regional product stood at just over 15 trillion tenge or 32 billion US dollars. In 2025, the figure is expected to reach 34 billion US dollars, or likely to rise to up to 35 billion US dollars (17 trillion tenge or over) with an official population of 1.6 million people, said the president.

