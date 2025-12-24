Kazakhstan’s Besqaru produces up to 200 amphibious armored vehicles
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Besqaru plant for the production and maintenance of wheeled and tracked armored vehicles, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State surveyed the workshops, assembly stages, and the technological processes and production capabilities of the defense industry enterprise.
The company manufactures up to 200 amphibious wheeled armored vehicles annually, including the Taimas 8x8, Aibar 4x4, as well as tracked equipment such as the Tulpar.
Besqaru supplies its products to the Defense Ministry and other security agencies of Kazakhstan. The production site was launched in February 2025, with a total project cost of 13.5 billion tenge, creating 134 jobs.
Besides, the Head of State met the workers and wished them success.
Earlier, the President inspected Astana's lifting equipment manufacturer.