Tokayev rejects speculation about the “personalization” of parliamentary reform

In an interview, the Head of State described such assumptions as unfounded and stressed that they contradict his political principles.

“This is a fantasy. Such reasoning runs counter to my political principles. I have repeatedly said that Kazakhstan is a state with a presidential form of governance,” the President said.

He recalled that eight years ago, prior to assuming office at Akorda, he proposed the concept of A Strong President - An Influential Parliament - An Accountable Government.

According to the Head of State, changing the entire system of public administration to serve personal interests would be an extremely irresponsible step.

“To alter the whole system of state governance for personal gain would be highly irresponsible and, I would say, improper,” he emphasized.

The President also noted that discussions of all key reforms for the country are put to a nationwide referendum and contain no hidden meanings.

“My position is well known. Political reforms will continue. Part of the long-term plans, as always, will be made public in the near future,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an extended interview to the Turkistan newspaper.