    Kazakhstan enters new stage of modernization, Kazakh President says in extended interview

    09:07, 5 January 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an extended interview to Turkistan newspaper, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan enters new stage of modernization, Kazakh President’s extended interview
    Photo credit: Акорда

    The Head of State answered the questions concerning domestic and foreign policy, socioeconomic development and other pressing issues.

    Kazakh President’s Assistant - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay announced earlier that the interview with the Kazakh President conducted by the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Bauyrzhan Babazhanuly, will be released on January 5.

