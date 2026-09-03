Tokayev reappoints Nurzhan Nurzhigitov as water resources and irrigation minister

His candidacy was approved by the Committee on Agrarian Affairs, Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay for appointment as minister of water resources and irrigation.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov was born in 1967 in Zhambyl region and has extensive experience in agriculture, environmental management, public administration and regional government.

He began his professional career in 1991 as a mechanic at the Gorky collective farm in Zhambyl Rrgion’s Zhualy district. He later worked as chief engineer of the Tole Bi agricultural association before joining the district administration.

From 1996 to 2008, Nurzhigitov held a number of positions in the Zhualy district administration, including specialist in the agriculture department, chief specialist in the economics department, head of the general department and head of the entrepreneurship department.

In 2008, he joined the administration of the Zhambyl region, where he subsequently served in several senior positions, including head of the Department for Monitoring the Quality of Public Services.

From 2011 to 2015, Nurzhigitov worked in the regional department of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, including as head of the department responsible for public service and corruption prevention.

He then headed the Zhambyl Region Agriculture Department from August 2015 to February 2018, followed by service as head of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Regulation from 2018 to 2019.

Nurzhigitov served as governor of Baizak district from August 2019 to April 2021 before becoming deputy governor of Zhambyl region.

In April 2022, he was appointed governor of Zhambyl region and was subsequently reappointed in December 2022. He held the position until September 2023.

Nurzhigitov was named minister of water resources and irrigation in September 2023 and was reappointed in February 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Arman Shakkaliyev had been reappointed as trade minister of Kazakhstan.