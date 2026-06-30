Tokayev reaffirms Kazakhstan's commitment to supporting German business

During the talks, President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing its strategic partnership with the Federal Republic of Germany, describing the country as one of Kazakhstan's largest trading and investment partners.

He noted that bilateral trade and investment cooperation continues to show positive momentum. Since 2005, Kazakhstan has attracted more than 8 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment from Germany, with the majority directed toward non-resource sectors.

The president highlighted that more than 1,000 companies with German capital are currently operating successfully in Kazakhstan, including major industrial corporations such as CLAAS, Horsch, Siemens, BASF, Heidelberg Materials, Siemens Energy, Knauf, and Linde.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to provide all the necessary conditions to further expand the presence of German businesses in the country's market.

He also briefed the German minister on Kazakhstan's ongoing political reforms, noting that the country's new Constitution enshrines the fundamental principles guiding its development as a democratic, secular, rule-of-law, and progressive state.

Photo credit: Akorda

For her part, Katherina Reiche thanked President Tokayev for the opportunity to discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda and praised Kazakhstan's significant achievements in socio-economic development.

She described Kazakhstan as Germany's largest trade and economic partner in Central Asia and underscored the considerable potential for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The meeting focused on opportunities to deepen cooperation in energy, industry, digitalization, the extraction and processing of rare earth metals, and transport and logistics infrastructure.

Following the meeting, President Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.