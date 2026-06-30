Tokayev, Putin discuss preparations for 22nd Interregional Cooperation Forum over phone

President Tokayev noted that the agreements reached during President Putin's state visit to Kazakhstan in May this year had given significant momentum to the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He said the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia are consistently implementing the agreements reached during the visit.

During the conversation, particular attention was given to preparations for the 22nd Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum, which is scheduled to take place in Omsk at the end of July.

The two leaders also discussed current issues on the international and regional agenda.

At the conclusion of the call, the presidents agreed to maintain regular working contacts.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech at the joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.