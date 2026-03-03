Tokayev reaffirms invitation for Sultan of Oman to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

During the conversation, the Head of State discussed the current situation in the Middle East with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, expressing Kazakhstan's firm support for Oman and solidarity with the brotherly people of the country in this challenging period.

The Kazakh President expressed concern regarding air strikes on civilian infrastructure in Gulf countries not involved in the war against Iran.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently advocates for de-escalation and calls all sides to seek a resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. In this context, he noted Oman’s high international standing as a nation actively pursuing peacekeeping efforts in the region.

The Head of State expressed particular gratitude to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for his personal assistance in evacuating Kazakh citizens from the region via Omani territory.

In turn, the Sultan of Oman thanked President Tokayev for his words of support and extended his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan for the holy month of Ramadan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed a previous invitation for the Head of State of Oman to visit Kazakhstan on a state visit before the end of the year. It was noted that this event will be of pivotal importance in bringing a new level of cooperation to the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said stated he accepts the invitation from the leader of a state that is highly respected within the international community.

As previously reported, President Tokayev sent messages of support to the leaders of Arab nations.