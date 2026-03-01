President Tokayev sends messages of support to leaders of Arab nations
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent personal messages to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, expressing sincere support and solidarity with the peoples of these countries during this difficult period of severe trials, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing President’s Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadyarov.
The President strongly condemned all military actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty and security of states that are friendly and fraternal to Kazakhstan.
“Our country consistently advocates resolving all complex international issues and armed conflicts only through diplomatic means,” the Kazakh leader's messages read.
The President also stated that Kazakhstan is ready to provide any possible assistance to the fraternal Arab nations and expressed hope for continued regular working contacts with their top leadership.