Tokayev, Rasmussen discuss cooperation in AI and critical minerals

As the Head of State noted, Denmark is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and the European Union. Next year, the two countries will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“We regard Denmark as a respected and influential European country and a reliable partner. I am confident that our relationship has enormous potential that can be unlocked, provided both sides work actively and purposefully towards that goal,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Positive dynamics of the development of trade, economic, and investment contacts were mentioned during the meeting.

The President noted that considerable untapped potential remains for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The Head of State welcomed the launch of a flagship investment project of Carlsberg company in Almaty region, highly evaluating its contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s food industry.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Danish Foreign Minister congratulated Kazakhstan on the upcoming 35th anniversary of Independence and pointed out the country’s significant success achieved throughout these years.

He also reaffirmed Denmark’s interest in further strengthening the political dialogue and stepping up trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan is Central Asia's largest economy. Danish companies are already well represented in the country, and there is growing interest in further strengthening bilateral ties,” said Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of interaction in transport and logistics, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, agriculture and water security.

Earlier, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Denmark held talks in Astana.