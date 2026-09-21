Tokayev, Putin discuss upcoming meetings and bilateral cooperation

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Vladimir Putin on successfully organizing the elections to the State Duma, according to the Akorda press service.

The Head of State emphasized the high level of organization of the voting and wished the new composition of the Russian parliament fruitful work for the benefit of the country and its citizens.

During the talk, the two leaders exchanged views on the topical issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation and discussed upcoming highest-level contacts.

On September 1, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO anniversary summit.