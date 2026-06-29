Kazakh president proposes roadmap to strengthen strategic partnership with Georgia

The proposed roadmap would focus on key areas of cooperation, including energy, investment, transport connectivity, agriculture, digitalization, tourism, and other promising sectors.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing mutually beneficial investment projects and enhancing cooperation as key participants in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). They agreed to continue developing transport and logistics infrastructure, expand container transportation, coordinate tariff policies, and accelerate digitalization along the corridor.

Transit volumes on the TITR have increased 3.5-fold over the past five years, with the number of container trains operating on the route expected to reach 3,000 by 2029.

In addition to the Port of Batumi, Kazakhstan expressed interest in expanding its presence in other Georgian ports. Last year, a new multimodal terminal was opened in Poti with the participation of Kazakhstani investors, while the Port of Anaklia was identified as another promising project for strengthening regional connectivity.

Digitalization and artificial intelligence were also highlighted as priority areas for cooperation. The two sides confirmed their readiness to exchange expertise in digital government, online public services, and GovTech solutions. Kazakhstan also welcomed the participation of Georgian startups and technology companies in Astana Hub programs and regional innovation initiatives.

The talks also focused on strengthening cooperation in healthcare, education, culture, and tourism. President Tokayev noted that Georgia remains one of the most popular destinations for Kazakhstani tourists and said Kazakhstan would welcome an increase in visitors from Georgia.

He also emphasized the importance of promoting cultural exchanges and proposed organizing reciprocal Days of Culture in both countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held expanded-format talks.