Tokayev and Kobakhidze discuss trade and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan highly values its longstanding friendship with Georgia, describing it as a reliable and time-tested partner in the South Caucasus.

Our countries are united by deep historical roots, shared cultural values, and strong people-to-people ties, which form the foundation of our close partnership. We have just held a productive exchange of views and reaffirmed our shared commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation, Tokayev said.

He expressed confidence that the Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership, due to be signed during the visit, would elevate Kazakhstan-Georgia relations to a new level.

Trade and investment cooperation remains the cornerstone of Kazakhstan-Georgia relations. Despite global uncertainty, bilateral trade has significant potential for further growth. Kazakhstan has invested more than half a billion dollars in Georgia's economy and remains one of the country's largest investors. Our nations also maintain successful cooperation in the energy sector. We intend to increase oil shipments through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Active work is also underway through the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the president said.

On his part, Prime Minister Kobakhidze praised President Tokayev's leadership, noting the significant progress Kazakhstan has achieved under his presidency.

Kazakhstan is our reliable partner in Central Asia. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on the adoption of the new Constitution, which reflects your strong leadership and Kazakhstan's sustainable development. Elevating our bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership opens new opportunities for cooperation between our governments and peoples. I would also like to thank you for supporting the Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership. We highly value our close cooperation with Kazakhstan at all levels, including political dialogue and institutional and governmental exchanges. All of this contributes to the continued development of our bilateral relations, Prime Minister Kobakhidze said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Irakli Kobakhidze hold narrow-format talks in Astana.