Tokayev proposes ‘resources – technology – industry’ model for cooperation with Korea

Speaking at the opening of the Kazakhstan-Korea Business Roundtable, the President noted that critical minerals have become one of the most strategically important and rapidly growing sectors of the global economy.

“Kazakhstan’s significant reserves of these strategic resources also offer broad opportunities for Kazakh-Korean cooperation in advanced industries and other high-value sectors. We would welcome Korean investment and technological expertise in developing Kazakhstan’s mineral resource potential. In this regard, we propose a ‘resources – technology – industry’ model for the joint development of comprehensive value chains,” Tokayev said.

The President noted that the establishment of a Technology Cooperation Center for Rare and Rare Earth Metals in Almaty would be another step toward implementing the new partnership model.

“We believe that joint efforts by our scientists will allow us to move from studying the resource base to implementing concrete industrial projects,” he added.

The Head of State also highlighted energy as another key area of bilateral cooperation and welcomed the continued interest of Korean companies in Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

“Hyundai Engineering is already playing a key role in the construction of the Karachaganak Gas Processing Plant. We view this project as the beginning of a long-term and strategic presence of Korean companies in our market,” the President said.

According to Tokayev, there is significant potential to expand cooperation into gas processing, petrochemicals, energy infrastructure, and renewable energy.

“As the world’s largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan has significant potential in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Particular attention should be given to small modular reactors, which are playing an increasingly important role in the global energy sector. Kazakhstan is ready to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with Korea in this area,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on South Korean companies to expand production in Kazakhstan.