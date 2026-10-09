Tokayev proposes first-ever CIS Plus Summit

Speaking at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Tokayev emphasized the importance of expanding the organization's international cooperation.

He recalled that the CIS Observer and CIS Partner statuses had been established at Kazakhstan’s initiative.

“Building on these efforts, the CIS Plus format was established. I believe the next step could be to hold the first CIS Plus Summit. Such a high-level meeting would broaden the geographical scope of cooperation and strengthen the CIS’s role as an open and relevant platform across Eurasia,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to working jointly on the Concept of Eurasian Security and Cooperation, emphasizing that the document should remain constructive and non-confrontational in nature.

Concluding his remarks, Tokayev noted that over the past 35 years, the CIS has become an integral part of the lives of its member states and their peoples. He also welcomed Uzbekistan’s upcoming CIS chairmanship in 2027.

The meeting was also attended by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev.

As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan for a working visit.