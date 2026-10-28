Tokayev proposes English common law model for Alatau investment court

According to the Head of State, the attractiveness of an international jurisdiction largely depends on the quality of its justice system. Therefore, an investment court based on the English common law model is proposed for Alatau to handle commercial disputes.

“The investment court, based on the English common law model, will hear commercial cases. All other matters related to the special legal regime will fall under the jurisdiction of the civil court,” Tokayev said.

The Government has been instructed to submit amendments to the Constitutional Law “On the Special Legal Regime of the City of Alatau” to the Qurultay by the end of January 2027.

The President also stressed that the Constitution protects the rights of entrepreneurs.

“The investment interests of all reputable and honest entrepreneurs are guaranteed the strongest and most reliable legal protection: the Constitution,” the Head of State said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tokayev proposed a three-year moratorium on small business inspections from 2027.