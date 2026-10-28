Tokayev proposes three-year moratorium on small business inspections from 2027

The Head of State called on Qurultay deputies and the Government to discuss the expediency of the measure, taking into account both the positive and negative outcomes of the previous moratorium, which was in effect from 2020 to 2023.

“In this regard, the experience of the 2020-2023 moratorium on inspections of micro and small businesses will be valuable. It proved to be effective. I propose that Qurultay deputies and the Government discuss the expediency of introducing another three-year moratorium from January 1, 2027, taking into account all the positive and negative aspects of the previous one,” Tokayev said.

The President also highlighted changes in business inspection figures. According to him, the number of violations by individual entrepreneurs fell by 34% in the first half of the year, while the total amount of fines increased by nearly 11% and the number of unscheduled inspections rose tenfold.

Tokayev also called for improving the conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to participate in procurement by government agencies and quasi-public sector companies. In particular, he proposed reserving a share of procurements for SMEs and easing requirements for suppliers.

The President said the proposed moratorium should serve as a strategic pause to overhaul the inspection and supervision system and transition to a digital regulatory model.

Earlier, the President ordered a new large-scale system of long-term financing for farmers.