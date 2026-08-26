Tokayev suggests creating children's natural history museums across Kazakhstan
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for the creation of children's natural history museums in Astana, Almaty, and several regional centers across Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State stressed the need to promote a culture of reading.
"I particularly want to highlight the need to promote a culture of reading.
This year, I signed a relevant decree. The Government should more broadly engage civil activists, representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia, media, and businesses in this effort.
Strengthening human capital is impossible without fostering children's interest in science.
As has been demonstrated globally, school science museums and research centers play a crucial role in this regard. Such platforms allow students to apply knowledge in practice, conduct experiments, learn about scientists' work, and make informed choices about their future professions.
In this context, I consider it appropriate to create children's natural history museums in Astana, Almaty, and several regional centers," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President also announced that presidential libraries will open in Astana, Almaty, and Kyzylorda within two years. He added that plans include building presidential libraries in Shymkent and other regional centers as well.
"I suppose sponsors will take up this initiative," the President noted.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is a secular state and called for a focus on building educational institutions and enhancing the education system.
"It is our common duty to raise the younger generation on progressive, constructive values. Only through the joint efforts of the state, teachers, and parents can we create all the conditions for the harmonious development of children — in other words, open the door to a bright future for them," the President said.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the August Conference of Teachers that the Government should consider opening a Kazakh-Chinese AI school in Astana.