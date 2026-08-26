Tokayev suggests creating children's natural history museums across Kazakhstan

"I particularly want to highlight the need to promote a culture of reading.

This year, I signed a relevant decree. The Government should more broadly engage civil activists, representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia, media, and businesses in this effort.

Strengthening human capital is impossible without fostering children's interest in science.

As has been demonstrated globally, school science museums and research centers play a crucial role in this regard. Such platforms allow students to apply knowledge in practice, conduct experiments, learn about scientists' work, and make informed choices about their future professions.

In this context, I consider it appropriate to create children's natural history museums in Astana, Almaty, and several regional centers," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.