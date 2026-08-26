Kazakh-Chinese AI school may open in Astana

The Head of State emphasized that training new-generation specialists should be closely linked to school education.

"Training specialists of a new generation cannot be viewed in isolation from school education. It is necessary to build a unified vertical system," President Tokayev said.

The President also raised the question of whether it is appropriate for 18-year-olds to still be in school, as is currently the case in Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and private ones.

"How reasonable is this, taking into account the accelerated physiological development of today's children? I believe the ministry should address this issue and propose solutions if necessary," he noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that the Constitution stipulates a unified standard for school education across the country.

"In September, the doors of the University of Artificial Intelligence will open, but I believe this is not enough. The Government needs to explore establishing a Kazakh-Chinese artificial intelligence school in Astana, given China's extensive experience and achievements in developing new technologies," the President said.

Earlier, at the August Conference of Teachers, the Head of State called for the proper use of AI in the secondary education system

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