Tokayev proposes conflict freeze as possible step toward Russia-Ukraine peace settlement

Tokayev said Kazakhstan has consistently viewed the situation as an interstate conflict rather than a civil war, while emphasizing respect for the Ukrainian people, their culture and language.

“You know, from the very beginning I have said that this is an interstate conflict. We are not talking about any kind of civil war. We have always respected the Ukrainian people, their culture and their language,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh leader noted that the nature of the conflict remains difficult for many countries, including Kazakhstan, to fully understand. He also praised diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a solution.

Expressing his personal view, Tokayev suggested that a temporary freeze of the conflict could be considered, followed by a return to the so-called “Istanbul Formula 2.0” negotiation framework, where, according to him, significant progress had previously been made.

“Perhaps this conflict should already be frozen and we should return to the Istanbul Formula 2.0, since significant results were achieved there. Then, naturally, under guarantees from major powers, including Russia, move further toward a long-awaited peace,” Tokayev said.

The President stressed that Kazakhstan does not consider itself a neutral outsider in the matter but also rejected calls for Kazakhstan to act as a mediator.

“Kazakhstan is not an outside country, but at the same time, despite all proposals and appeals, I categorically refuse to be a mediator,” Tokayev said, adding that he believes Russia has the capacity to address issues on its own.

Tokayev said he decided to express his opinion during his visit to Omsk because attention was focused on his meeting with Russian leadership. He noted that while both sides have their own positions, freezing the conflict could be a possible approach that has been used in international practice.

He also expressed concern over continued casualties, particularly among young people.

At the end of his remarks, the Kazakh President reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strategic partnership and allied relations with Russia.

“As for Kazakhstan’s position toward Russia, do not doubt that we have always considered and continue to consider Russia a great state. I say this at all international forums. We remain committed to strategic cooperation with Russia and allied relations, no matter how difficult it may be,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Omsk, where the leaders discussed a wide range of issues related to the bilateral agenda.