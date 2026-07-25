Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Vladimir Putin in Omsk

Tokayev thanked Putin for the warm welcome in Omsk and said the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 22nd Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, provided an important opportunity to continue substantive dialogue on key areas of cooperation and outline further steps for its development.

The Kazakh President highlighted the strong economic ties between the two countries, noting that Kazakhstan and Russia remain major trading partners.

“We are very large trade partners. In 2025, the volume of trade reached around $28 billion, and the trend this year is very positive. Compared with the first five months of 2025, these five months have shown good growth in mutual trade,” Tokayev said.

He also noted Russia’s leading position among investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with total Russian investments reaching nearly $30 billion.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Russia have jointly identified a portfolio of 177 promising industrial projects, of which 122 projects have already been implemented. The total value of these projects amounts to approximately $53 billion.

“This is a significant volume, especially considering the challenging geopolitical conditions of today,” the President said.

Tokayev also praised the level of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere and expressed gratitude to Putin for supporting the opening of a branch of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Omsk.

The Kazakh leader also highlighted progress in the joint project to construct Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant.

“I was informed that field work at the site near Lake Balkhash is nearing completion. This project is not only about producing a new type of energy in Kazakhstan. It is a project that will bring our countries and, most importantly, our peoples closer together, particularly the younger generation,” Tokayev said.

He added that cooperation with Russia would help train local Kazakhstani specialists capable of working in the highly complex field of nuclear energy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Omsk, Russia, to take part in the 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.