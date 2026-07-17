Tokayev proposes Central Asian branch of World AI Organization in Kazakhstan

At the beginning of his speech, the Head of State highlighted that the conference showcases China’s outstanding achievements in artificial intelligence.

"Today, more than half of the world's AI researchers are from China. Chinese innovators account for the largest number of AI patents, and the country's dynamic innovation ecosystem is making breakthrough advances across many areas of cutting-edge technology,” the President said.

The Head of State backed the ‘AI for benefit, AI for all' concept put forward by the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

“We believe that the proposed principles should underpin our joint efforts to ensure that technological progress benefits all. I am confident that the future belongs to those who are able to closely cooperate and build strong partnerships based on mutual trust and common interests. In this context, the ambitious concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by President Xi Jinping, is of utmost importance. Kazakhstan highly values ​​this far-sighted initiative and believes that it is particularly relevant in the era of artificial intelligence,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

The President spoke highly of President Xi Jinping’s outstanding leadership and strategic vision, which are shaping the development of modern China.

"In my country, President Xi is regarded as a great leader of historic scale, under whose wise and confident guidance the country is moving toward impressive new achievements in this turbulent, unpredictable world fraught with mutual hostility. In October 2029, China will mark the 80th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China. Eighty years is an entire human lifetime, and for half of this period, China battled the devastating aftermath of political and economic upheavals. Yet, in just 40 years, China has achieved incredible progress, completely eradicating poverty and becoming a global superpower with a highly diversified economy driven by state-of-the-art technologies. This achievement was made possible owing to the leading role of the Communist Party and its exceptionally competent leader, President Xi Jinping," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the President, AI is transforming into an industry with its own fully-fledged infrastructure, exerting a decisive influence on the future of the economy, trade, and global connectivity.

"According to UN data, investments in AI infrastructure and related technologies have been growing at an average annual rate of 47%. The global AI market is expected to reach nearly $5 trillion by 2033. Consequently, it is obvious that AI governance must become comprehensive and cover the entire value chain — from semiconductors and data centers to ethics, education, and the protection of human dignity. At the same time, the process of transformation is taking place during a period of severe fragmentation, characterized by geopolitical uncertainty and a lack of trust between major global powers. Unfortunately, the vast majority of nations commit far more effort to addressing the consequences of conflicts while doing almost nothing to prevent them. AI offers us a historic opportunity to alter this irrational logic by promoting early warning systems, preventive diplomacy, humanitarian response, and peacekeeping," the Head of State declared.

The President emphasized that artificial intelligence has the potential to become a driving force for a more equitable and inclusive development.

"No country should remain a mere consumer of AI. Every nation should have the opportunity to build its own human capital, digital infrastructure, and institutional capacity. Once again, this is about fairness and equity. Our common goal is to ensure that artificial intelligence serves the interests of our economies and societies. At the same time, AI must remain under the wise and responsible human guidance. That is why Kazakhstan believes that the decision to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization is of historic significance. I am confident that this Organization can serve as the foundation for a universal AI governance architecture. It must become a tool for mutually beneficial cooperation to ensure prosperity and safety for all humankind," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

The Head of State then outlined Kazakhstan’s strategic advantages in AI development, noting that the country possesses all the prerequisites to become a dynamic hub of technological connectivity, digital trade, and international cooperation.

"Energy resources, deposits of various critical minerals, modern transport corridors, and rapidly expanding digital infrastructure create new opportunities to unite markets, technologies, and innovative ecosystems. Digital transformation is one of the key pillars of our national development strategy. Kazakhstan’s new Constitution pays special attention to AI and its critically important role in driving the country’s sustainable development. The Basic Law guarantees all citizens the right to personal data protection. We have declared this year the Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, and approved the national strategy Digital Kazakhstan – 2029. The Law on Artificial Intelligence and the Digital Code have been adopted. A comprehensive technology platform, Smart City, has been launched in the capital, and this practice will soon be rolled out across all major cities of Kazakhstan. Furthermore, we prioritize the strategic development of Alatau, the first fully integrated digital city in Central Asia. To attract global tech companies, investors, and innovators, primarily from China, a special legal regime for Alatau has been enshrined in the new Constitution," the President pointed out.

The Head of State announced that the UN ESCAP Asian and Pacific Central Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development will be opened in Almaty.

"Kazakhstan, as one of the founding members of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, highly values China's leading role in establishing this vital platform. We firmly believe that this newly established global organization holds immense potential to become the leading international institution shaping the future of global AI. It would be an honor for us to host the inaugural meeting of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization in Astana. We also propose to establish the Organization's regional office for Central Asia in Kazakhstan," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

Additionally, the Head of State put forward several proposals to build a transnational digital infrastructure and harmonize AI policies.

"We propose to launch the 'Kazakhstan-China Digital Bridge' initiative, aimed at boosting digital trade and creating a practical model for integrating digital economies within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. We should fast-track the safe and wide-scale deployment of AI in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, energy, agriculture, healthcare, and water resource management. Ensuring the compatibility of national regulatory approaches to AI is essential. It is vitally important to establish common standards for testing and certifying AI systems. We must develop robust safeguards against the malicious use of AI, including cyber threats, deepfakes, digital fraud, and other emerging risks. And we would be highly grateful to the Government of China for supporting our proposal to declare next year the Year of Joint AI Initiatives in our countries," the Head of State highlighted.

The President emphasized that the capabilities of artificial intelligence are currently outpacing the collective human capacity to comprehend, assess, and regulate it. AI development should align with the principles of peace and sustainable development, rather than confrontation or military competition.

"I call on all participant states and stakeholders to establish a permanent expert platform on AI regulation, standards, and ethics. Ultimately, the future of AI will be shaped by people. That is why competition for talent in this swill only intensify. We should equip the younger generation with digital skills, critical thinking, curiosity, and a strong sense of ethical responsibility. In this regard, Kazakhstan proposes to establish an international network of schools, centers of excellence, and academic partnerships under the auspices of the World AI Cooperation Organization," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Concluding his speech, the Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to cooperate productively with all partners to harness the potential of artificial intelligence for the sake of maintaining long-term peace, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.

The opening ceremony also featured speeches by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

As it was previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.