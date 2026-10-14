Tokayev praises World Aquatics’ support for Kazakhstan's federation

During the meeting, Tokayev highly appreciated the support provided by World Aquatics to the Kazakhstan Swimming Sports Federation and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the international sports organization.

Tokayev noted the growing interest among Kazakhstanis in water sports and emphasized that the country’s athletes proudly represent Kazakhstan on the international stage, including at the Olympic Games and World Championships.

In this context, the President recalled Dmitriy Balandin’s historic victory at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, as well as Adilbek Mussin’s bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games.

The Head of State said that the country is creating the necessary conditions for both mass and professional sports, as well as for hosting high-level international competitions. Particular attention is paid to expanding sports infrastructure.

In turn, Husain Al-Musallam noted that the achievements and performances of Kazakhstani athletes at the 20th Asian Summer Games in 2026 demonstrate the country’s significant potential for further sports development.

In recognition of his contribution to the development of aquatic sports worldwide and in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev awarded the President of World Aquatics, Husain Al-Musallam, the Order of Dostyk (Order of Friendship) of II Degree.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy, world champion Qin Haiyang, and World Championships medalist Yu Yiting held a masterclass for 35 young swimmers in Astana ahead of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2026.